LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Keith A. Ihms, certified golf course superintendent and director of golf maintenance at Bella Vista, has completed the renewal process for maintaining his elite status with the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America (GCSAA). Ihms has been at Bella Vista since 2014.

A 39-year GCSAA member who served as the association's president in 2014, Ihms initially achieved his certification in 1986. Only about 1,500 golf course superintendents worldwide currently hold top-level status as a certified golf course superintendent.

"This program requires the highest set of competencies in golf course management through testing and practical application, and we are proud of the association's members who have advanced and continue to hold the highest level of professional recognition as a certified golf course superintendent," said Rhett Evans, GCSAA chief executive officer. "We congratulate Keith on his continuing accomplishment."

GCSAA was among the first associations to institute a professional certification program, establishing its program in 1971 to recognize outstanding and progressive superintendents. The program is recognized by the National Certification Commission as one of the most extensive and comprehensive certification programs for any profession.

To qualify for GCSAA's top certification, a candidate must have at least three years' experience as a golf course superintendent, be currently employed in that capacity and meet post-secondary educational requirements and/or continuing education points. A candidate's knowledge, skills and abilities are validated through case-study scenarios and work samples; an on-site inspection of their golf facility; and a rigorous six-hour examination covering turfgrass cultural practices, golf course landscapes, pest management, equipment, rules of golf, business systems, regulator and programmatic systems, project management, human resources, environmental management and stewardship, natural systems and ethics and values.

In order to maintain certified status, those certified are required to complete a renewal process every five years. To fulfill certification renewal, a candidate must participate in 150 hours of continuing education and professional development.

About GCSAA and the EIFG

03/11/2020