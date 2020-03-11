Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Although all the officers are new this year, the Cooper Elementary Parents Teacher Organization has had a successful year. Pictured are Jamie Thomas, treasurer; Tiara Glover, co-president; Deon Gulbranson, co-secretary; and Ashley Antoine, co-secretary.

They met for the first time last fall and spent the year getting to know each other and learning about their organization. A few months and a couple of successful events later, they are the officers of the Cooper Elementry Parent Teacher Organization.

Some things about PTOs don't change. The officers are mostly women and there are always a few younger siblings tagging along. Although the previous board tried to help them, there's never enough time to completely train a new set of officers.

But in spite of the obstacles, the new board has put on a fall carnival and a winter dance. They helped with the polar plunge, put on cookies with Santa and gave students the chance to do their own Christmas shopping in their Santa shop.

"Our PTO this year has done a fantastic job supporting and encouraging our students and staff," Principal Chad Mims said. "They have been able to assist teachers with getting volunteers for each classroom ... The PTO is a vital part of the Cooper team."

Next comes an obstacle course that the PTO will run during the Cooper Elementary 5K race on April 17.

"The Hospitality Committee has been a focus," co-president Tiara Glover said. The committee celebrates teachers' birthdays each month with a sonic drink and gift card and usually some kind of sweet treat. There's also a monthly lunch. The PTO coordinates with local churches that volunteer to cook the teachers a nice lunch.

For Staff Appreciation Week in May, the PTO is looking for local merchants to help make the Cooper staff feel appreciated. The plan is to have something special each day. Local businesses are usually helpful when the PTO asks, Glover said.

"Several of us have been teachers," Jamie Thomas, the organization's treasurer said, "so we know that it's like behind the scenes."

The carnival is the only fundraiser the PTO has had this year. Besides hospitality, PTO funds will go to a GaGa Ball Pit on the playground -- it's actually a game like dodge ball but with lighter, safer balls played on a court they call a pit; outdoor tables for the outdoor classroom; T-shirts to celebrate fourth-graders graduating to middle school; books for the One Book One District program and help with STREAM night, an open house night for science, technology, reading, engineering, art and music.

They agree that they do it all for the kids.

"My kid goes to this school, so I want the best for my kid," Ashley Antoine explained.

"I would rather volunteer than go back to teaching," Deon Gulbranson added.

"It's fun to be recognized by kids you don't know," Glover said, even if they know her as "Naomi's Mom."

As the only school in Bella Vista, Cooper may get more volunteers than some schools, Antione said. She appreciates that.

Most of the officers are ready to continue next year, although it's not for sure. First, they have to be elected. There are about 57 members who get reminders of the monthly meeting. They'll vote later in the spring for the following school year.

Having fun as a volunteer is a bonus, Glover said. Last fall she didn't know how much fun her new co-workers would be or how much she would enjoy her volunteer position.

General News on 03/11/2020