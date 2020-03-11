For the third year in a row, Bella Vista is hosting a citywide garage sale, and interested sellers must sign up by the end of the week to appear in a printed list of addresses the city will distribute in the weeks leading up to the event.

The garage sale is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, April 24 and 25, with rain dates scheduled May 1 and 2.

Residents interested in selling and anyone interested in seeing sale locations can submit their address at https://www.bellavistaneighbor.com/garage-sales.html. Anyone who signs up by Friday, March 13, will be included on the printed list.

City spokesperson Cassi Lapp said that any businesses wishing to partner with the city during the garage-sale event can contact her at city hall 479-876-1255, opt. 4, or by email at info@bellavistaar.gov.

The aforementioned printed lists will be available at the city hall and potentially distributed to local businesses, she said, and the deadline is in place because the city needs time to prepare them.

"We have to have time to create the document and have it printed," Lapp said.

The hope is that these printed lists will create additional buzz and draw more shoppers into Bella Vista, particularly from out of town, she said.

Starting April 13, the city will also issue signs for residents participating in the sale. Signs, which are expected to be returned, can be picked up at the city hall and residents will be asked what street it's going on, Lapp said.

These signs are to be placed at the intersection near a major road to inform shoppers that sales are available down the indicated street, she said.

General News on 03/11/2020