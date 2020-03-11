With flu season underway and concerns nationwide about the Coronavirus Disease 2019, or COVID-19, city workers have been putting in extra effort to ensure city facilities remain sanitary.

Mayor Peter Christie said city employees have remained in contact with the Arkansas Department of Health to stay up-to-date.

Doorknobs are getting wiped down, handshaking has been discouraged and an antimicrobial mist, typically employed to keep ambulances sterile, has been employed in city spaces that have seen crowds, like the fire training room where primary votes were cast last week, he said.

The public also needs to be careful, he said.

According to the Center for Disease Control, people should avoid close contact with those who are ill, avoid touching their face, clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and wash their hands with soap and water frequently.

Anyone who is sick should stay home and cover their face when coughing or sneezing and immediately discard tissues used to cover sneezes or coughs, according to the CDC.

According to the CDC, symptoms of COVID-19, which may appear 2-14 days after exposure, include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

As of Monday, March 9, the ADH reported 0 cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas and 100 recent travelers being monitored.

Christie said he hopes the city doesn't see an outbreak but it's important for everyone to be cautious and take preventative measures.

"We're doing everything we can," he said.

General News on 03/11/2020