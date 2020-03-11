Sign in
Replica edition 🔴 Edition Delayed News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Bollinger wins primary election for JP position by Keith Bryant | Today at 5:28 a.m.

Joseph Bollinger won the primary election for Justice of the Peace District 7, in Bella Vista.

Bollinger received 1,420, or 79.42 percent of votes, while his opponent, Doug Farner, received 368 for a seat representing the east side of Bella Vista and some of north Bentonville, as well as some unincorporated territory.

The seat is currently occupied by Bella Vista resident Jerry Snow, who cannot run for reelection because he was appointed.

Bollinger, who previously ran unsuccessfully in 2018, said he was extremely excited by the victory.

"Absolutely jubilant, it's amazing," he said. "I've been working on this for a very, very long time."

Bollinger said he believes voters want a candidate who will represent them and their best interest. He intends to listen to and work for his constituents, he said.

Doug Farner currently serves on the Bella Vista planning commission and has previously served on city council and Bella Vista POA board of directors.

Farner previously stated his experience in public service made him the best candidate.

General News on 03/11/2020

Print Headline: Bollinger wins primary election for JP position

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT