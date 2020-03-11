Joseph Bollinger won the primary election for Justice of the Peace District 7, in Bella Vista.

Bollinger received 1,420, or 79.42 percent of votes, while his opponent, Doug Farner, received 368 for a seat representing the east side of Bella Vista and some of north Bentonville, as well as some unincorporated territory.

The seat is currently occupied by Bella Vista resident Jerry Snow, who cannot run for reelection because he was appointed.

Bollinger, who previously ran unsuccessfully in 2018, said he was extremely excited by the victory.

"Absolutely jubilant, it's amazing," he said. "I've been working on this for a very, very long time."

Bollinger said he believes voters want a candidate who will represent them and their best interest. He intends to listen to and work for his constituents, he said.

Doug Farner currently serves on the Bella Vista planning commission and has previously served on city council and Bella Vista POA board of directors.

Farner previously stated his experience in public service made him the best candidate.

