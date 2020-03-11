I'm Cainan, and I am the event coordinator of the Bella Vista Public Library Teen Advisory Board or, as we call it, TAB! During the three and a half years that I've been on the advisory board, we've done service projects, helped out at local events, and hosted teen hangout nights. That's where I come in! As the event coordinator, it's my job to prepare for our teen nights and make them interactive and fun. Of course, everyone on the board gets to participate in planning them, but I just need to make sure they get planned. Our teen nights are for ages 13-17, from 5:30-7 p.m. every third Friday of the month. The library is only open to teens during this time, so your kids will have a safe place to hang out and make new friends.

With the help of our vice president, we created a "Minute to Win-It" game night in January. Everyone played a series of short games with objects that you can find around the house. After every round, one person was eliminated until there were three winners. The winners all got Sonic gift cards. We've had all kinds of themes for our nights, cooking, writing, Christmas around the world, Survivor, even waffles! Our next teen night is Friday, March 13. Our secretary is planning a Friday the 13th themed night. I don't want to spoil it for you, so make sure you come and check it out.

One thing that I particularly like about being on TAB is helping out with the Summer Reading Program. Every year at the beginning of the summer, the library starts up a reading program. There are programs for kids, teens and even adults! TAB helps everyone sign up, and during the summer months program, instead of having a teen night every month, we have one every single Friday! During the event, you'll win points depending on how much you read. At the end of the program, you can spend them on prizes.

Don't forget to come to our Friday the 13th night. It's gonna be a lot of fun, with snacks, drinks, games, prizes and more! Can't wait to see you there!

Your TAB Event Coordinator

Cainan S. Coller

