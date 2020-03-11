Sign in
Replica edition 🔴 Edition Delayed News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Bella Vista Farmers Market kicking off April 19 by Cassi Lapp | Today at 5:25 a.m.

The Bella Vista Farmers Market will kick off the 2020 season on Sunday, April 19.

The market operates from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays in the Sugar Creek Center parking lot, just north of U.S. 71 and Mercy Way.

The Bella Vista Farmers Market is one of few markets in the Northwest Arkansas area that operates on Sunday. The outdoor market promotes health and wellness to the community, while supporting local farmers, crafters and small businesses. The fun, family-friendly environment is a great place to gather on a Sunday afternoon, to fill your fridge with fresh goods or simply visit with your neighbors.

The market coordinator is accepting applications for vendors, nonprofit groups, crafters, musicians and entertainers. To apply, visit the city's website at http://www.bellavistaar.gov/farmers-market/ and complete the online application. Applicants will be contacted by the market coordinator.

Contact the market coordinator with questions at farmersmarket@bellavistaar.gov.

Community on 03/11/2020

Print Headline: Bella Vista Farmers Market kicking off April 19

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT