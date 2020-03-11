Sign in
Arbor Day celebration planned for Monday by Keith Bryant | Today at 5:21 a.m.

An Arbor Day celebration is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Monday, March 16, at the Lake Ann spillway on Pinion Drive.

Bella Vista spokesperson Cassi Lapp said that Mayor Peter Christie will issue a proclamation before a tree-planting ceremony.

"Bella Vista was once again named a tree city by the Arbor Day Foundation," she said.

The tree the city will plant alongside the Back 40 trail will be provided by the Arkansas Forestry Commission, and a representative from the commission is also expected to speak during the celebration, she said.

According to a news release issued by the city, attendees may park in the road right-of-way but are asked not to park on the Lake Ann dam.

