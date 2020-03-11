Residents with a Republic Services waste pickup account in good standing can begin signing up for an appliance pickup starting Monday, March 23.

Anyone interested in having an appliance picked up can call city hall at 479-876-1255 during business hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday by Friday, April 3 to submit their address. The city will compile these addresses and provide them to Republic Services, which will arrange a pickup.

City spokesperson Cassi Lapp said that appliances like stoves and washing machines are acceptable, and refrigerators can be accepted provided the freon is removed from them first.

Pickup will start the week of Monday, April 6, she said, and workers will be picking up appliances throughout the week.

"Residents need to have their appliances to the curb by 6 a.m. April 6. Republic may not get to it that day but they will get to it that week, as long as it's been registered," she said.

Items like grills or mattresses are not part of this pick-up effort, but can be scheduled for a normal bulk item pickup with Republic services at 1-800-627-1717, Lapp said.

