Sign in
Replica edition 🔴 Edition Delayed News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Police searching for man who fled traffic stop by Keith Bryant | March 4, 2020 at 4:26 a.m.

Police are working to apprehend a man who fled during a traffic stop last Monday, Feb. 25.

The Bella Vista Police Department is searching for Rogers' resident Damian Shultz, 42, in connection with misdemeanor fleeing, as well as felony possession of drug paraphernalia, theft by receiving and two counts of possession of firearms by a certain person.

Bella Vista Police Department Criminal Investigative Division Lt. Byron Stival said that the department does not believe Shultz is dangerous to the general public.

"Most of his violence has been towards law enforcement. That day, he was just trying to get away, not hurt the public," Stival said.

During a traffic stop that started at approximately 3:55 p.m., Monday, Feb. 25, near the Veterans Wall of Honor, the driver became erratic before stopping and the passenger fled on foot, according to a press release issued by the city.

The passenger, later identified as Shultz, ran on foot in the direction of the neighborhood along Skyline Drive and, during the pursuit, dropped a backpack containing two firearms that were reportedly stolen from Muskogee, Okla., according to the press release.

Officers searched the area in conjunction with the Benton County Sheriff's Office and deployed a K9 unit to search for the suspect but were unable to locate him, according to the press release.

While some officers pursued the individual, according to the release, others remained with the vehicle's driver, Bella Vista resident Nancy Freeman, 24, who was arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia and hindering apprehension or prosecution, both felony charges.

Stival said that, as of Monday, March 2, Shultz has not yet been arrested, but he believes Shultz will be apprehended soon.

Stival said he cannot currently discuss details about the search or investigation.

General News on 03/04/2020

Print Headline: Police searching for man who fled traffic stop

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT