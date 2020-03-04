Police are working to apprehend a man who fled during a traffic stop last Monday, Feb. 25.

The Bella Vista Police Department is searching for Rogers' resident Damian Shultz, 42, in connection with misdemeanor fleeing, as well as felony possession of drug paraphernalia, theft by receiving and two counts of possession of firearms by a certain person.

Bella Vista Police Department Criminal Investigative Division Lt. Byron Stival said that the department does not believe Shultz is dangerous to the general public.

"Most of his violence has been towards law enforcement. That day, he was just trying to get away, not hurt the public," Stival said.

During a traffic stop that started at approximately 3:55 p.m., Monday, Feb. 25, near the Veterans Wall of Honor, the driver became erratic before stopping and the passenger fled on foot, according to a press release issued by the city.

The passenger, later identified as Shultz, ran on foot in the direction of the neighborhood along Skyline Drive and, during the pursuit, dropped a backpack containing two firearms that were reportedly stolen from Muskogee, Okla., according to the press release.

Officers searched the area in conjunction with the Benton County Sheriff's Office and deployed a K9 unit to search for the suspect but were unable to locate him, according to the press release.

While some officers pursued the individual, according to the release, others remained with the vehicle's driver, Bella Vista resident Nancy Freeman, 24, who was arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia and hindering apprehension or prosecution, both felony charges.

Stival said that, as of Monday, March 2, Shultz has not yet been arrested, but he believes Shultz will be apprehended soon.

Stival said he cannot currently discuss details about the search or investigation.

