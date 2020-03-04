Photo submitted Paula Jones' metal Angel Fire sculptures are created not to achieve perfection but to revel in the imperfection.

The Bella Vista Arts Council has announced that it will honor Paula Jones as the March 2020 Artist of the Month.

Jones will be honored at a public reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at the Bella Vista Bar and Grill, Vista Room.

Jones started painting at age 45. When she was 50, she took up writing. At 55, she published a book. Then at age 60, she started sculpting in metal. She describes herself as a jack-of-all-trades and a somewhat-master of anything creative. But, she says, there is always room for something new, and she is always expanding, metamorphosing and seeking new ways to express her creativity.

Jones' metal Angel Fire sculptures are created not to achieve perfection but to revel in the imperfection. Her work can be seen online at paulajonesart.com.

• • •

The Bella Vista Arts Council, an advisory board to the city council, was created by the city council in February 2016 to help promote the arts in Bella Vista. The board established an Artist of the Month program, in which selected artists and their work will be showcased to the public. Three volunteers serve on the selection committee -- Sara Parnell, Sara Bainbridge and Margaret Correll. The committee will choose each month from qualified artists, who must be residents of Bella Vista.

To submit your name or other nominations for consideration, contact the Art Council through the email artscouncil@bellavistaar.gov.

Community on 03/04/2020