Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Bella Vista firefighters eat lunch at Cooper Elementary about once a month. This month Captain James Hollenbeck and Patrick Hudson share a table with Hailey Hoskins and Brayden Cook, who are both first-graders in Olivia Gauthier's class.

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Bella Vista firefighters eat lunch at Cooper Elementary about once a month. This month Captain James Hollenbeck and Patrick Hudson share a table with Hailey Hoskins and Brayden Cook, who are both first-graders in Olivia Gauthier's class.

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Bella Vista firefighters eat lunch at Cooper Elementary about once a month. This month Captain James Hollenbeck and Patrick Hudson share a table with Hailey Hoskins and Brayden Cook, who are both first-graders in Olivia Gauthier's class.

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Bella Vista firefighters eat lunch at Cooper Elementary about once a month. This month Captain James Hollenbeck and Patrick Hudson share a table with Hailey Hoskins and Brayden Cook, who are both first-graders in Olivia Gauthier's class.

General News on 03/04/2020