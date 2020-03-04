Expand the Library

Help the Bella Vista Public Library Foundation expand the library. Your donations matter. Mail to Bella Vista Public Library Foundation, 11 Dickens Way, Bella Vista, AR 72714.

Readers assemble

We're starting a new book club for children who love to read. Come by the library on the second and fourth Monday of the month at 4 p.m. to read with friends. No monthly book is required; just bring whatever you'd like to read or find a new book on the shelf, find a cozy spot to sit and read with friends. The club is for ages 8 and up.

Tech Time

Join adult services librarian Amanda Gibson on the third Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m. for a monthly feature on various technologies. For February's session, she will be discussing Hoopla. Hoopla is a service available for free with your library card which allows you to access movies, audiobooks and more.

True Crime Club

Meet with other true crime fanatics on the third Thursday of the month at 3 p.m. to discuss various true crime cases and criminals. Each month, there will be a new theme. In March, the club will be discussing unsolved Oklahoma Girl Scout murders.

Encore books

Bella Vista's only bookstore has a wide selection of books, movies and more for all ages. You can't beat Encore's prices! Stop by during regular library business hours.

Rocket Languages

We offer Rocket Languages through our website. This language-learning service offers online courses for 15 languages. All you need is a library card to access it.

Hoopla

Have you checked out Hoopla digital yet? With just your library card, you can access music, movies, TV shows, e-books and graphic novels online for free. Find it on our website under Discover -- Digital Services.

Check out a Kindle

Kindle Paperwhites and Kindle Fires are available for checkout to patrons in good standing. Each device is loaded with several books and may be checked out for three weeks. New books are added to each device every month. See library staff for the checkout agreement and procedure.

Librarians' Unhushed podcast

The library has its very own podcast. Head over to our website bvpl.org or use your favorite podcast app to give it a listen.

Floral Arrangement

February's floral arrangement was designed and provided by Judy Jeffrey of the Bella Vista Garden Club. Each month, a member of the Bella Vista Garden Club creates an original floral design to be displayed for patron enjoyment.

Hours of operation and website

Regular library hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, with weekend hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The Bella Vista Public Library is located just east of Town Center off Lancashire Boulevard (Arkansas 340 East, turn at Bella Vista Baptist Church) at 11 Dickens Place. The phone number is 479-855-1753. Check out our website for all current information at bvpl.org.

