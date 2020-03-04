Sign in
Replica edition 🔴 Edition Delayed News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Arbor Day celebration planned by Cassi Lapp | March 4, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

Join the city for a proclamation from Bella Vista Mayor Peter Christie in celebration of Arbor Day in Arkansas, followed by a tree-planting ceremony at 2 p.m. Monday, March 16.

The ceremony will be held trailside at the Lake Ann spillway along the Back 40 Trails off Pinion Drive. Attendees can park in the road right-of-way along Pinion Drive, but please do not park on the Lake Ann dam.

Following the Arbor Day proclamation, a tree will be planted trailside. The tree will be provided by the Arkansas Forestry Commission, and a representative from the Commission will also speak.

The city of Bella Vista has been approved by the Arkansas Forestry Commission and the Arbor Day Foundation as a Tree City USA for 2020.

General News on 03/04/2020

Print Headline: Arbor Day celebration planned

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT