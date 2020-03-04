Join the city for a proclamation from Bella Vista Mayor Peter Christie in celebration of Arbor Day in Arkansas, followed by a tree-planting ceremony at 2 p.m. Monday, March 16.

The ceremony will be held trailside at the Lake Ann spillway along the Back 40 Trails off Pinion Drive. Attendees can park in the road right-of-way along Pinion Drive, but please do not park on the Lake Ann dam.

Following the Arbor Day proclamation, a tree will be planted trailside. The tree will be provided by the Arkansas Forestry Commission, and a representative from the Commission will also speak.

The city of Bella Vista has been approved by the Arkansas Forestry Commission and the Arbor Day Foundation as a Tree City USA for 2020.

General News on 03/04/2020