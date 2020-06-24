Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista This is a pilot's scarf. Probably worn during World War Two, the scarf has maps of the Chinese coast printed on both sides so a downed pilot could identify where he landed. Look for another “What is it?” in next week’s edition — and another chance to have your name entered in a monthly drawing for a free lunch. This month’s winner is XXXXXXXXXX, who can pick up XXXX lunch certificate at The Weekly Vista office.

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista This is a pilot's scarf. Probably worn during World War Two, the scarf has maps of the Chinese coast printed on both sides so a downed pilot could identify where he landed. Look for another "What is it?" in next week's edition -- and another chance to have your name entered in a monthly gift card drawing. Today, we also reveal the recipient of the monthly gift card drawing. Linda Lloyd, please email us at [email protected] with the address to which we may send your Dairy Queen gift card.

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista This is a pilot's scarf. Probably worn during World War Two, the scarf has maps of the Chinese coast printed on both sides so a downed pilot could identify where he landed. Look for another "What is it?" in next week's edition -- and another chance to have your name entered in a monthly gift card drawing. Today, we also reveal the recipient of the monthly gift card drawing. Linda Lloyd, please email us at [email protected] with the address to which we may send your Dairy Queen gift card.

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista This is a pilot's scarf. Probably worn during World War Two, the scarf has maps of the Chinese coast printed on both sides so a downed pilot could identify where he landed. Look for another "What is it?" in next week's edition -- and another chance to have your name entered in a monthly gift card drawing. Today, we also reveal the recipient of the monthly gift card drawing. Linda Lloyd, please email us at [email protected] with the address to which we may send your Dairy Queen gift card.

Lynn Atkins

[email protected]