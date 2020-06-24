Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
What is it revealed by Lynn Atkins | Today at 5:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista This is a pilot's scarf. Probably worn during World War Two, the scarf has maps of the Chinese coast printed on both sides so a downed pilot could identify where he landed. Look for another “What is it?” in next week’s edition — and another chance to have your name entered in a monthly drawing for a free lunch. This month’s winner is XXXXXXXXXX, who can pick up XXXX lunch certificate at The Weekly Vista office.

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista This is a pilot's scarf. Probably worn during World War Two, the scarf has maps of the Chinese coast printed on both sides so a downed pilot could identify where he landed. Look for another "What is it?" in next week's edition -- and another chance to have your name entered in a monthly gift card drawing. Today, we also reveal the recipient of the monthly gift card drawing. Linda Lloyd, please email us at [email protected] with the address to which we may send your Dairy Queen gift card.

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista This is a pilot's scarf. Probably worn during World War Two, the scarf has maps of the Chinese coast printed on both sides so a downed pilot could identify where he landed. Look for another "What is it?" in next week's edition -- and another chance to have your name entered in a monthly gift card drawing. Today, we also reveal the recipient of the monthly gift card drawing. Linda Lloyd, please email us at [email protected] with the address to which we may send your Dairy Queen gift card.

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista This is a pilot's scarf. Probably worn during World War Two, the scarf has maps of the Chinese coast printed on both sides so a downed pilot could identify where he landed. Look for another "What is it?" in next week's edition -- and another chance to have your name entered in a monthly gift card drawing. Today, we also reveal the recipient of the monthly gift card drawing. Linda Lloyd, please email us at [email protected] with the address to which we may send your Dairy Queen gift card.

Lynn Atkins

[email protected]

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT