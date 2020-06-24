Bella Vista Men's Nine-Hole Golf Association Results
Berksdale, June 17 -- Low Individual Net
A-Flight: First -- John Swinney (34); Second (3=Tie) -- Gerald Swope, Roy Baker and Doug Mills (35)
B-Flight: First -- Stan Allison (32); Second (Tie) -- Keith Hall and Don Cowell (35)
C-Flight: First -- John Flynn (30); Second -- Tim Hartney (34); Third -- Orrin Armiger (36)
D-Flight: First (Tie) -- Jim Hofferber and Marvin Exline (32); Third (Tie) -- Bill Winzig and Chet Campbell (33)
