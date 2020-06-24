Quin Warsaw/Bella Vista Photography Club Bella Vista's beach at Lake Avalon mirrors itself on a misty day in the city.

Quin Warsaw/Bella Vista Photography Club The scissor-tailed flycatcher, observing its Bella Vista surroundings, is the state bird of Oklahoma, with its border just 36 miles from Bella Vista.

Quin Warsaw/Bella Vista Photography Club The iconic Cooper Memorial Chapel in Bella Vista brings year-round visitors from all around the world to the city. This ground-level photo offers a spectacular view rarely caught on camera by chapel visitors.

Quin Warsaw/Bella Vista Photography Club The sun rises through the enchantment of fog on Lake Norwood, one of the two smallest lakes in Bella Vista completed in 1973. Its rugged shoreline hosts no homes and offers a peaceful time whether fishing its waters for bass, bluegill, crappie and catfish or sitting on the dock for the overlook.

Quin Warsaw/Bella Vista Photography Club Lake Avalon was completed in 1968 to make it Bella Vista's first lake. Kayaking and canoeing are popular here and the lake hosts amenities such as boat ramp with courtesy dock, a pavilion, horseshoe pits and restrooms for its POA members. The Lake Avalon dam includes a multi-use dock and three fishing piers.

The red-headed woodpecker is entertainment to Bella Vista's birdwatchers. This woodpecker is not to be confused with the red-bellied woodpecker, which is also common in the Bella Vista area. Also unforgettable to birdwatchers is catching woodpeckers drinking nectar from a hummingbird feeder.

Quin Warsaw/Bella Vista Photography Club The majestic great blue heron nests, bulky and made of sticks, are high in trees as is this one found in Bella Vista. The stately heron with its subtle blue-gray plumage often stands motionless as it scans for prey or wades belly deep with long, deliberate steps. They may move slowly, but great blue herons strike like lightning to grab a fish or snap up a gopher. They are often seen flying along the coastlines of Bella Vista lakes.

Quin Warsaw/Bella Vista Photography Club The Red-bellied Woodpecker is entertainment to Bella Vista's birdwatchers! And this woodpecker is not to be confused with the Red-headed woodpecker though their gleaming red caps make them an unforgettable sight. Also unforgettable is when the birdwatcher catches the Red-bellied Woodpecker drinking nectar from a hummingbird feeder hanging all over the city!