The Bella Vista City Council approved contracts for architectural and engineering services as well as an ordinance removing the city's dog licensing requirements and requiring dogs wear identification tags or be microchipped during its Monday, June 22 regular meeting.

Council members voted unanimously in favor of contracts for architectural and engineering services for its upcoming police and fire projects.

The approved contract for architectural services related to the planned fire training facility and replacement for Fire Station 3 went to Jackson Brown Palculit Architects Inc., while architectural services for the public safety facility will be handled by Hight Jackson Associates PA.

CEI Engineering Associates Inc. will be providing engineering services for all three projects.

The dog licensure ordinance was moved to its third and final reading and approved with a 4-2 vote in which council members Larry Wilms and Steven Bourke voted against it.

Under this ordinance, dogs will be required to have a microchip with up-to-date information or wear a tag on their collar with their owners' contact information.

The ordinance also sets reclamation fees for dogs at the Bella Vista Animal Shelter. Councilmember Doug Fowler said that the fee will start at $25 with an option to microchip instead, and the third time someone has to pick up their dog the fee will increase to $75 and microchipping will become mandatory.

This is the result of significant discussion with Bella Vista's animal control officer and shelter manager, he added.

"I hope this satisfies all parties," he said.

Wilms said that he was not in favor of mandatory microchipping and would prefer another option for repeat offenders.

Bourke said he was also opposed to mandatory microchipping, even for repeat offenders.

"I'm prepared to support this except for that third strike," he said.

Councilmember Linda Lloyd said that she understands these concerns but also believes people need to be responsible with their animals.

A dog on the loose can create problems for neighbors and traffic alike, she said.

The council also approved a contract for right-of-way acquisition services related to its Mercy Way bridge expansion project, an appointment to the advertising and promotion commission, adopting the Northwest Arkansas Razorback Greenway Operations and Management plan, entering into the Razorback Greenway Alliance and updated construction requirements.