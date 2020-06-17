It was in January 1917 that the Linebarger Brothers bought Lake Bella Vista and the surrounding property with the idea of opening a summer resort, so January was picked as the month to hold the Linebarger Brothers Memorial Golf Tournament, starting in 1993. Unfortunately, the tournament lasted just a few years due to the precarious January weather.

According to the Weekly Vista of January 20, 1993, "Mike Shea, property owner association recreation director, said he was looking through a newspaper one day when he noticed the Linebarger brothers' name on a calendar. The Linebargers were pioneers of Bella Vista, and so the name was used to headline the tournament."

That first tournament, held on January 30, 1993, at the Kingswood Golf Course and sponsored by the POA, had 84 players, with 21 teams playing a shotgun start. The first team winners that year were Walt Heyne, Jim Janssen, Bill Danenhauer and Doug Brann, as reported in the Vista of Feb. 3.

For 1994, the tournament was scheduled for Jan. 29. The Vista of Feb. 19 announced the first flight winners of the "Second Annual Linebarger Brothers Memorial Golf Tournament, held at the Berksdale Golf Course, were ... Frank Kenworthy, Cal Floren, Bob Mathis and Gene Stephens."

The third annual tournament was scheduled for Jan. 28, 1995, at Kingswood, as a two-person scramble. However, the Vista of Feb. 1 reported that while the "beginning of 1995 looked like Indian summer with temperatures in the 60s, winter took a grip on the area with ice and snow. This ... brought to a halt the sport of golfing...." Looking back that year to the year the tournament was started, Mike Shea lamented, "We had an exceptional January in '93 with good weather. There were only a few days of rain with no snow or icy conditions to contend with."

Remembering what 1993 was like, they tried again in 1996. Frank Anderson had been writing a column called "Par for the Course" for the Vista for a few years, and in his Jan. 10, 1996, column he wrote, "The tournament schedule for 1996 begins soon, with the first tournament to be held Jan. 27, weather permitting. Signup sheets for the Linebarger Memorial tournament are in the pro shops, so be sure to get your name in if you want to play. The weather has cooperated in most years, so this tournament has an excellent chance of being played...." Unfortunately, the day his column was published in 1996, heavy snow blanketed the village so, indeed, the weather did not allow playing any golf in late January of that year.

January of 1997 was no better. Most of that month winter weather kept golfers off the courses. The Jan. 29, 1997, Vista reported that "this new year has brought an extended stay of cold weather with snow and ice."

They were finally successful once again in 1998, with the Linebarger tournament held on Jan. 24 at the Kingswood course. They had lost track of how many years it had been held, so they called this one the Fifth Annual. The Vista of Feb. 4 reported the winners in the King's flight to be Roy Clark and Duane Horton.

The weather cooperated again in 1999. The Feb. 3 Vista reported that the winners of the Sixth Annual Linebarger Brothers Memorial Golf Tournament, held on Jan. 23 at Kingswood, were Otto Davison and Larry Phillips.

But then in 2000, as noted in the Vista of Feb. 9, "January came and went with no mention of the Linebarger Tournament, a golf event traditionally held each January... The Property Owners Association Golf & Recreation Division decided not to hold the Linebarger Tournament this year because it was snowed out ... (in prior years), according to Mike Shea, division director."

The Vista went on to say, "The tournament, which honored F.W. Linebarger, was held annually in January to mark the arrival of Linebarger in Bella Vista in January 1917. 'Arriving on the first day of January 1917, Linebarger, then 33 years old, contacted officers of the Baker-Smith Land Company about purchasing their land four miles north of Bentonville,' village historian Gilbert C. Fite said in his book, From Vision to Reality: A History of Bella Vista Village, 1915-1993. Whether the tourney tradition will be revived next year is uncertain."

The January issues of the Vista for 2001 and 2002 reported low temperatures, ice and snow that month for both years, and the Linebarger Brothers Memorial Golf Tournament did not return.

Even though it was short-lived, being played in only 1993, 1994, 1998 and 1999, the tournament was a nice gesture to honor F.W. Linebarger and his brothers. After all, they had built the very first golf course in Bella Vista, which was a nine-hole course alongside Lake Bella Vista, opened in 1921. It was quite popular in the 1920s and 1930s, so much so that F.W. wanted to build another nine holes on the west side of the highway up in the hills. As Gilbert Fite wrote in his book, "Here was a man who saw the economic value of golf courses at least a generation before many other developers grasped that truth. Give people comfortable quarters in a new frame hotel, and a real golf course that would meet the standards of the American Golf Association, and people would flock to Bella Vista, or so F.W. believed ... On Jan. 26, 1927, Linebargers purchased an additional 160 acres of land adjacent to their current property west of the highway." While the Linebargers' 1928 map of Bella Vista posted at the Bella Vista Historical Museum shows land up there designated as "Golf Course Reserve," the additional nine holes were never built.

Eventually, the original nine-hole golf course fell into disuse by the early 1940s and returned to the cow pasture it was in the past. F.W. Linebarger died in 1951, and the next year the remaining two Linebarger brothers, C.C. and C.A., sold the Bella Vista Summer Resort to E.L. Keith, who in turn sold the property to John Cooper Sr. in 1963. The two-lane highway that hugged the hillside and allowed room for a golf course was replaced by the four-lane Highway 71 which cuts diagonally across the former Linebarger Golf Course alongside Lake Bella Vista.