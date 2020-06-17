Bella Vista Men's Nine-Hole Golf Association Results

Scotsdale, June 10 -- Low Team Net (Twosome)

A-Flight: First -- Ken Mill and Dale Trainer (73); Second (Tie) -- Ken Bloese and Jim Edgar/ZC Wilson and Blind Draw (74)

B-Flight: First -- Ralph Nimmer and Keith Hall (72); Second -- Mitch Whittington and Stan Allison (77); Third -- Tom Kelley and Tim Hartney (78)

C-Flight: First (Tie) -- Dale Zumbro and Don Cowell/Orrin Armiger and Blind Draw (77); Third -- Al Hvisten and Bob Mierendorf (80)

D-Flight: First (Tie) -- Philip Bode and George Stevenson/Dean Sobel and Bill Winzig (72); Third -- Gerald McGuffin and Larry Schoenhard (79)