Bella Vista Men's Nine-Hole Golf Association Results
Scotsdale, June 10 -- Low Team Net (Twosome)
A-Flight: First -- Ken Mill and Dale Trainer (73); Second (Tie) -- Ken Bloese and Jim Edgar/ZC Wilson and Blind Draw (74)
B-Flight: First -- Ralph Nimmer and Keith Hall (72); Second -- Mitch Whittington and Stan Allison (77); Third -- Tom Kelley and Tim Hartney (78)
C-Flight: First (Tie) -- Dale Zumbro and Don Cowell/Orrin Armiger and Blind Draw (77); Third -- Al Hvisten and Bob Mierendorf (80)
D-Flight: First (Tie) -- Philip Bode and George Stevenson/Dean Sobel and Bill Winzig (72); Third -- Gerald McGuffin and Larry Schoenhard (79)
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.