BELLA VISTA -- When the announcement was made that Arkansas would move into Phase 2 of opening after the coronavirus closings, the organizers of the All-Pro Tour golf tournament gave a sigh of relief.

Running the first pro golf tournament in the state this year within the limits of Phase 1 offered some challenges. Phase 2 will be easier.

This year the tournament will be alongside the Womens All-Pro Tour tournament. The women start at Scotsdale on June 24, while the men play at the Bella Vista Country Club. On June 26 and June 27, men and women both play at the Country Club.

The difference between Phase 1 and Phase 2 is the numbers, golf operations director Darryl Muldoon said. Under Phase 1, both volunteers and spectators would have been limited. Phase 2 will allow more of both.

The volunteers make a big difference to the golfers, volunteer chairwoman Ruth Hatcher said.

"They appreciate it," she said about the volunteers. "These are kids who are up and coming. It shows an awareness that they're important. It is a big deal to them."

Many of the golfers on the tour are hoping to go on and join the PGA tour. Since they are starting out, they don't make as much money as older pros, so many Bella Vistans are also volunteering to house some of the golfers.

At Thursday's golf committee meeting, member Gary Mertz said 27 residents with a total of 47 beds have stepped up to host golfers.

The LaQuinta Inn in Bentonville is the tournament's official hotel and offers a discount for the golfers. Also, Discover Bella Vista, the city's advertising and promotion commission, has a page with links to local AirBNB's.

Volunteers also work as ball-spotters, starters and shuttle drivers. They help with scoring and hospitality, Muldoon said.

The golfers enjoy talking to the volunteers because most Bella Vistans are "golf savvy," Hatcher said.

Even in Phase 2, there'll be fewer volunteers than previous years because there's still a limit on how many people can gather in one spot. Muldoon said he wants to make sure to leave slots open for spectators.

Hatcher said she still has a few spots to fill. Staffing two courses is new this year.

The Pro-Am tournament will be on Tuesday and this year each team will have two pros -- one male and one female. Last week there were still a few spots left, but the deadline to enter is Thursday. Contact Bella Vista Golf Operations to sign up at (479) 855-5079.

The Bella Vista Foundation organizes the fundraising portion of the tournament. Chairman Charlie Teal said they made the decision to run the Pro-Am with some of the Phase 1 guidelines in place. The amateur golfers will ride one to each cart unless they are related. The professional golfers usually walk during a tournament.

The Pro-Am party and silent auction is the night before on June 22, at the Lakepoint. Last year the event was held at BV's Grill in the Country Club, but Lakepoint has more space and is closed Mondays, so only invited guests will be present. Auction items can be viewed at Lakepoint the weekend before the tournament.

The Country Club Clubhouse is probably still the best place to watch the tournament, Muldoon said. Spectators can be comfortable in a window seat or on the patio and have a good view of the 18th hole, as well as the first tee and hole number 9.

The Scotsdale course isn't quite as viewer-friendly, Muldoon said. The inside space is small and the Scotsdale patio may be closed because of coronavirus restrictions.

To volunteer to help at the tournament, email Hatcher at [email protected]