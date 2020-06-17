Sign in
Pet of the Week by Lynn Atkins | Today at 5:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista June is a one year old great Pyreness mix, who can jump a six foot fence. She a playful, spayed female, Bella Vista Animal Shelter staff said. To adopt any of the dogs or cats at the shelter, visit 32 Bella Vista Way or call 479-855-6020.

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista

