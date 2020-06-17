Missouri Lotto
Wednesday, June 10
1-3-15-29-33-34
Saturday, June 13
3-12-15-17-31-36
Power Ball
Wednesday, June 10
10-33-41-52-54; PB:18
Saturday, June 13
2-12-32-50-65; PB: 5
MegaMillions
Tuesday, June 9
1-5-9-10-23; MB:22
Friday, June 12
9-14-57-67-70; MB: 2
