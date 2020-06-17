BELLA VISTA -- Lakefront residents around Lake Rayburn will have a chance to improve their property if the Property Owners Association board accepts the recommendation of the Joint Advisory Committee on Lakes.

The recommendation is to draw down the lake in November.

Siphon pipes will be used to draw water out, Lakes and Fisheries superintendent Rick Echols said. The association doesn't have any projects to do on Rayburn, he said, so the drawdown is just for property owners.

Last year, Lake Ann was drawn down, but because of rain, it didn't stay down. Lake Ann has a very large watershed, so it fills very quickly. The committee agreed to consider another drawdown of Lake Ann this summer if there's a need. Echols promised to ask around and see how much demand there is.

Brittany and Norwood will not be drawn down, Echols said. Because of leaking issues, those lakes might be difficult to refill, he said.

Echols said when a decision is made to draw down a lake, he holds informational meetings beginning in July to let residents know what kinds of projects they can attempt. It takes time, he reminded the committee, for the residents to line up contractors to do the work.

New signs are coming for all the lakes, Echols said, to let people know rules about the distance they need to stay away from other boats and from docks.

Fishing tournaments in Bella Vista have been popular, Echols told the committee, since tournaments on other lakes were canceled. Weigh-in procedures have been changed, he said, so people don't congregate to hear results. Instead, one person is designated to collect the fish and results are emailed to the anglers.