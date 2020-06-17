GRAVETTE -- Members of the Gravette school board held a special meeting Tuesday evening, June 9, in the high school commons to consider personnel matters. The only items on the agenda were accepting the resignations of current staff members and approving the hiring of new personnel.

Members accepted the resignations of Jared Magness, second grade teacher; Zane Vanderpool, Glenn Duffy Elementary principal; Lisa Johnson, special education paraprofessional; and Jody Lester, payroll clerk. They also approved the transfer of Ian Galloway from high school drama teacher/PAC manager to audio visual tech.

Board members went into executive session at approximately 5:45 p.m. They returned to regular session about 7:30 p.m. and voted unanimously to approve the hiring of Jayston Landon as high school agriculture teacher, Skyler Rawlins as high school social studies teacher/coach and Sandra Cremente as a middle school math teacher.

They voted to postpone a vote on hiring of a middle school gifted teacher and a nurse position/title change until the regular board meeting on June 15.

The regular monthly meeting of the board was scheduled for Monday, June 15, at 6 p.m.