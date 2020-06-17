The Bella Vista City Council discussed a series of construction requirement revisions and a proposal to remove the city's dog licensing requirements and encourage microchipping during its Monday, June 15, work session.

The construction requirement changes are spread across four ordinances, one reducing permissible fence height construction from four feet to three feet to bring the city in line with Architectural Control Committee requirements, one changing concrete reinforcement requirements for footings and foundations, one adopting the 2018 edition of the International Property Maintenance Code and another reducing the frost line depth requirement from 24 inches to 18 inches.

Community Development Services director Doug Tapp said that these requested changes are a product of several discussions with residents and builders.

"These changes are not to institute more rules and regulations ... these are recommended changes that have come out over the past 18 months," he said.

The fence height disparity has been an issue for residents who have gotten city approval but not ACC approval and, while it isn't the only disparity between the city and ACC regulations, it is one of the most common complaints, he explained.

Concrete reinforcement and frost line requirements are the most prominent complaints from builders, he added.

A 24-inch frost line is appropriate for somewhere further north, but 18 inches is more than adequate here, he explained, and builders will be comfortable going from a required three to two runs of rebar in a concrete foundation.

Each of these reductions can save as much as $2,000 on the cost of building a new home, Tapp said.

Adopting the 2018 International Property Maintenance Code will allow Community Development Services to check on homes that may not be habitable because of a lack of utilities, an excessive number of residents or other issues, he said.

"This property maintenance code allows us to go inspect those things," he said.

Councilmember Linda Lloyd said that she was concerned that the code's definition of a bedroom, which hinges on access to natural light, would present a problem for townhouses and some other Bella Vista homes.

Mayor Peter Christie said he was concerned that the city has no mechanism to deal with these issues but, with some concerns and details needing further investigation, it may be prudent to leave this one off the regular meeting agenda for now.

The dog licensing ordinance will go to its third and final reading during the council's Monday, June 22, regular meeting and council members discussed a proposed amendment that would require dogs have a name tag that includes the owner's name and address or a microchip with up-to-date information associated with it.

The proposed amendment also includes a fee schedule for owners to reclaim their dogs from the shelter, which can be waived if the dog is microchipped or if the owner agrees to pay to have the dog microchipped.

Fees start at $25 and increase on subsequent reclamations under this proposed amendment.

Councilmember Steven Bourke said he was concerned that increasing fees seems less like a fee for service rendered and more like a punitive measure, though he doubts many people will get their dogs impounded three or more times.

Councilmember Doug Fowler said he believes the city shouldn't mandate microchipping, but something like this could be a good incentive for residents to consider doing it.

"I think we have something here we can work with," he said.

The council also examined an ordinance to require fencing around above-ground pools and resolutions to enter the Northwest Arkansas Greenway Alliance Agreement, a $68,350 contract for right-of-way acquisition services related to the Mercy Way bridge project, contracts for architectural services related to the upcoming Fire Station 3 rebuild and fire training facility and the advertising and promotion commission's appointment of Ashley Dozier as a tourism industry position commissioner.