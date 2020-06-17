BELLA VISTA -- The city's annual fireworks show July 3 at the Loch Lomond dam is expected to proceed, though viewing will be different from previous years because of concerns related to covid-19.

Mayor Peter Christie said viewers will be expected to stay in or in the immediate vicinity of their vehicles, and vehicles will be kept a minimum of 6 feet apart. Parking will start at 5:30 p.m.

There will not be any music or food trucks, he added.

The show will start at nightfall, but it's unlikely as many people will be able to fit into the park with these rules and anyone who would like to watch should try to show up early to ensure they get a spot, he said.

People can also view the show from the lake and lake rangers will be in place to ensure boats are kept a minimum of 6 feet apart.

Christie said with so many events getting canceled over the past few months, it's important to do something for the residents.

"Everybody needs to be able to celebrate," he said.

The show is expected to cost between $15,000 and $17,000, a cost shared between the city and the Advertising and Promotion Commission, he said.

This year's fireworks are expected to be fully electronically-activated, compared to last year which saw a mixture of electronic and hand-lit fireworks, Christie said.