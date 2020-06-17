Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Challenge delayed until August by Lynn Atkins | Today at 11:27 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption

For more than 25 years, popup tents and truckloads of T-shirts and snacks have appeared each June in Bella Vista. What started as the Phillips Celebrity Classic in 1986 became The Cancer Challenge in 1993 and hundreds of Bella Vistans have volunteered or participated in the fundraiser. This year, the Cancer Challenge has been postponed until early August.

Melissa Parks, the event coordinator for the nonprofit, said most of the events will continue as usual.

In recent years, the Cancer Challenge has included a golf tournament, a tennis tournament, a trap shoot, a run and a social.

Most of the events will take place in Bella Vista, except for the social which includes dinner, entertainment and a silent auction. The social will probably be held at the NWA Convention Center in Springdale.

The run, Parks said, moved to Lake Bella Vista last year. It used to take place in downtown Bentonville.

New this year is a pickleball tournament at the Kingsdale Tennis Center.

Parks said that final plans will be adjusted to meet all the guidelines that might be in place related to the coronavirus.

Because of the possibility of very hot weather in August, the organizers are looking for misting tents to set up at various venues.

Over the years, the Cancer Challenge has raised 13 million and donated it to local organizations ranging from Hope Cancer Resources to the Mercy Foundation.

Many of the volunteers return year after year. In 2017, Norm Hanson told the Weekly Vista that he drove from his home in Janesville, Wis., to volunteer for his 18th year. In 2018, Arlene and Rod Alford were volunteering for the 25th year.

Parks said the volunteers she has spoken to plan to work in spite of the change of date.

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT