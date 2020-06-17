For more than 25 years, popup tents and truckloads of T-shirts and snacks have appeared each June in Bella Vista. What started as the Phillips Celebrity Classic in 1986 became The Cancer Challenge in 1993 and hundreds of Bella Vistans have volunteered or participated in the fundraiser. This year, the Cancer Challenge has been postponed until early August.

Melissa Parks, the event coordinator for the nonprofit, said most of the events will continue as usual.

In recent years, the Cancer Challenge has included a golf tournament, a tennis tournament, a trap shoot, a run and a social.

Most of the events will take place in Bella Vista, except for the social which includes dinner, entertainment and a silent auction. The social will probably be held at the NWA Convention Center in Springdale.

The run, Parks said, moved to Lake Bella Vista last year. It used to take place in downtown Bentonville.

New this year is a pickleball tournament at the Kingsdale Tennis Center.

Parks said that final plans will be adjusted to meet all the guidelines that might be in place related to the coronavirus.

Because of the possibility of very hot weather in August, the organizers are looking for misting tents to set up at various venues.

Over the years, the Cancer Challenge has raised 13 million and donated it to local organizations ranging from Hope Cancer Resources to the Mercy Foundation.

Many of the volunteers return year after year. In 2017, Norm Hanson told the Weekly Vista that he drove from his home in Janesville, Wis., to volunteer for his 18th year. In 2018, Arlene and Rod Alford were volunteering for the 25th year.

Parks said the volunteers she has spoken to plan to work in spite of the change of date.