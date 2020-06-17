Sign in
Bella Vista Weather Forecast by Terri OByrne | Today at 9:02 a.m.
DRAWING BY Jack, age 8

Thursday, June 18

Mostly Sunny

Precip: 10%

High: 89^Low: 69

Friday, June 19

Partly Cloudy

Precip: 10%

High: 91^Low: 69

Saturday, June 20

Partly Cloudy

Precip: 20%

High: 91^Low: 69

Sunday, June 21

Scattered Thunderstorms

Precip: 60%

High: 88^Low: 67

Monday, June 22

Scattered Thunderstorms

Precip: 40%

High: 87^Low: 67

Tuesday, June 23

Scattered Thunderstorms

Precip: 40%

High: 89^Low: 66

Wednesday, June 24

Scattered Thunderstorms

Precip: 60%

High: 87^Low: 64

Drawing by Jack, age 8

