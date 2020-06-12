Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks to reporters at the state Capitol in Little Rock on Friday in this still captured from video provided by the governor's office.

Arkansas saw a record number of new covid-19 cases Friday, including a record number of new cases among the state’s nonincarcerated population, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said.

The total of new cases, 731, includes 207 from correctional facilities. The other 524 are from nursing homes and the general population, including 199 cases from Tyson’s facility in Springdale, Hutchinson said.

The counties with the most cases were Washington County, with 220, Benton County with 91, Madison County and Lee County, each with 32, Pulaski County with 25 and Sebastian County with 24. The total number of active cases is 3,764.

Hospitalizations reached a new peak, 203, and five more people died of the virus, bringing the toll to 176.

So far 7,607 have recovered, said Dr. Jose Romero, chief of pediatric infectious diseases at Arkansas Children’s Hospital.

Of the 199 who tested positive at Tyson, Hutchinson said only one was symptomatic at the time the test was given.

He said that shows the importance of wearing a mask in public and keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others when possible. Asymptomatic or presymptomatic individuals, who may show symptoms later as the illness progresses, can still transmit the virus to others.

Romero and Hutchinson also spoke of the importance of frequent handwashing for at least 20 seconds with soap and water and the use of hand sanitizer when that is not possible.

The state will enter Phase 2 of reopening Monday, allowing two-thirds capacity at many businesses, including restaurants and movie theaters.

Hutchinson said the decision to continue with reopening was the right one despite record new cases and hospitalizations because there is no indication of a connection between the Phase 1 reopening and the new spike in cases. Many cases are tied to workplaces, especially the poultry industry, according to the governor.

Romero said the industry has seen 1,353 cases, including 682 that remain active.

Due to the surge in cases, Hutchinson also said he is activating 20 members of the National Guard to help in contact tracing efforts.

EARLIER:

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials will give an update at 1:30 p.m. on the response to the covid-19 pandemic.

As of Friday morning, the Arkansas Department of Health reported 10,816 cases of covid-19 and that 171 people have died.

