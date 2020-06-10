Bella Vista Men's Nine-Hole Golf Association Results
Scotsdale, June 3 -- Low Individual Net
A-Flight: First -- Ken Bloese (32); Second -- Gerald Swope (36); Third (3-way tie) -- Bob Parzak, Jim Edgar and Ken Miller (37)
B-Flight: First -- Ralph Trigg (32); Second -- Tim Hartney (36); Third -- Ralph Nimmer (37)
C-Flight: First -- Ken Uhler (31); Second (tie) -- Bill Wildman and Everett Keller (34)
D-Flight: First -- Bill Winzig (30); Second -- Gerald McGuffin (31); Third (tie) -- Dean Sobel and Dale Zumbro (32)
