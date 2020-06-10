Got my BV paper a bit ago. Three of the four editorial letters were about the recent actions of the board. All three pointed out in graphic detail the "sins" of the board concerning Mr. McKee being basically fired.

This is just the latest incident of the board of directors which apparently doesn't want public input into any of its business.

I have lived here for 35 years and have yet to discover a legitimate reason for its existence. We became a city not too long ago. Why has the city not taken over all of the functions of the board?

In all these years, the POA has fumbled around with the other stuff besides the golf courses and not gotten much done except to cause letters like these to be written.

I say, "Get rid of them. We don't need them." Mr. Parsons, or someone, needs to find out how to remove this wart on the heel of BV and let us finally manage our town and amenities. "We don't need the POA. Get rid of them."

Guy Howe

Bella Vista