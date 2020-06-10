First and foremost, I completely agree with the content of Kevin's letter. I also demand Stephen McKee to be reinstated immediately! He was duly elected by the membership. We, the membership deserve and demand an explanation, as well as proof, for Stephen's removal. Why should the POA board be able to remove a director without approval by the people who elected him? The real issue here is the "kangaroo court" procedure utilized by the board.

Prior to the events outlined by Kevin, the POA board did something which is legally questionable. When the first membership assessment increase was voted down, COO Judson and the POA board decided that a second vote for the increase would be done immediately. This is where the question of legality comes in. According to the POA guidelines, a second vote cannot be done for three years. Not only was that a questionable act, but the unimproved landowners were also contacted and told to vote for the increased assessment dues because only the improved lot owners will be affected by the increase. However, they would have access to the same amenities. This was very wrong, ethically! In my opinion, all members should pay the exact same assessment amount since all amenities are shared by every member.

Questions have been asked but never answered by the board. One was: Why did the POA board approve the plan to renovate four facilities all at one time, depleting the millions of dollars in the POA reserve funds? Another question: Why are we paying the above national average exorbitant management salaries? Another is: Why was money borrowed from the Bella Vista Water department in order to meet salaries?

In summation, my concern is the continued direction of the POA board. The numerous closed-door meetings and secrecy has got to end. The POA directors were elected to provide answers and direction based on the membership requirements.

Ted Loef

Bella Vista