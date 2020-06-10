Please allow me to add my voice to the many in support of Mr. McKee. I find it morally repulsive that the board has removed Mr. McKee. And they have done so without any concrete reason; only the vague excuse of "he violated board policy" was given. We voted for Mr. McKee because he promised: "members first." Brandenburg should be removed at the same time that Mr. McKee is reinstated. Something is truly rotten in the state of BV. Clean it up! Put Mr. McKee back in!
Ann Iwen
Bella Vista
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.