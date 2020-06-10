Please allow me to add my voice to the many in support of Mr. McKee. I find it morally repulsive that the board has removed Mr. McKee. And they have done so without any concrete reason; only the vague excuse of "he violated board policy" was given. We voted for Mr. McKee because he promised: "members first." Brandenburg should be removed at the same time that Mr. McKee is reinstated. Something is truly rotten in the state of BV. Clean it up! Put Mr. McKee back in!

Ann Iwen

Bella Vista