American Legion Closing

I hope all will look at what is happening at the America Legion in Bella Vista with an open mind. Yes, I hate to see the Legion lose a very nice building. It was built at the wrong time. Benton County went wet. When that happened, we lost at least half of what we expected to get as income. Along with many small things that happened, there was no way we could stay open. The same 15 to 20 volunteers have tried to make it go. We plan on being able to sell the building. Relocate to a building that we can afford to carry on what the American Legion should be doing.

Patrick O'Brien

Bella Vista