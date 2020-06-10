It is no surprise that certain former and current POA board members are attempting to distance themselves from the 2015 Plan, even going so far as to say it doesn't exist! The reason is that it has caused financial drain, community division, and POA discord.

You may read the roughly 100-page plan online. Just google Bella Vista Trail and Greenway Master Plan. In the Board minutes of May 21, 2015, the board motion to sign the letter of agreement to support the plan passed unanimously and it was signed on June 3, 2015. Among other things, the agreement directs the POA to maintain the plan for its use indefinitely, to consider other parts of the plan besides trails, and to establish a trails coordinator position.

The plan promoted Bella Vista as a tourist destination (pages 1-5, 2-9) by opening all POA amenities like lakes, parks and recreation complexes to the public (A-14). Eventually, on March 25, 2019, management proposed that formal policy to the Rules And Regs Committee. Remember also the proposed 2018 Community and Aquatic Center? That idea sources to the 2015 Plan (page 2-12). Thank goodness POA members finally rejected the public-first plan and supported the members-first plan.

The board still needs to formally rescind the 2015 Plan and fully follow the 2020 Plan where, among other things, lakes, parks, dams, recreation centers and gun range are "only for members and their guests."

We live in a great community. We hope members-first continues to prevail with policy changes, fiscal improvements, complete transparency communications, and a board committed to the same.

Stephen L. McKee

Bella Vista