My statement [below] was sent to the Bella Vista POA board to be read at the last public board meeting, May 28. Our governing documents state that each POA member in good standing is allowed three minutes to address the board. My statement, along with 24 others, was not read but, instead, Ruth Hatcher, chairwoman of the board, chose to summarize all letters into one statement, as I was told by Tom Judson, COO. Ms. Hatcher's "summary" does not speak for me, so I'd like to have it said here.

To the POA Board:

I am a Bella Vista POA member in good standing and am asking for Stephen L. McKee to be reinstated by this board. He was the author of "Members First" and laid the groundwork for what the board adopted as their "2020 Plan."

Steve McKee was elected overwhelmingly by the members in January 2019 and seated in May 2019. He ran and won and worked because he cares about the members and believes in the members. Thus, his campaign "Members First" had great meaning and hope to many.

My community here, your community, our community has been already divided and broken due to several decisions of this current board. Reseating Stephen McKee will signal to the members that the board is willing to move towards reuniting Bella Vista residents. Reinstating McKee will also demonstrate that the board is listening to its members.

Reminder: Members PAY for salaries, amenities, and our rights here in Bella Vista.

"Members First" -- NOT Visitors; NOT Guests; NOT Renters ... but MEMBERS.

Stephen L McKee is aware of what members want and expect. That's why he won. Members VOTED him in. The board should reinstate McKee to his elected position. The board needs Steve McKee on this board to maintain continuity for his "Members First" plan and as we members VOTED him into that position in January 2019.

I am requesting the board to not further fracture the current split of our community, nor continue the divisiveness among members. The board should demonstrate that THEY CARE about reuniting our community and this can be done by reinstating Stephen L. McKee. Bella Vista -- "beautiful view" -- needs to begin healing.

Respectfully submitted,

Beth Tracy

Bella Vista