Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Monday evening's American Legion Post 341 meeting completely filled the legion post's parking lot, which is shared with the Bella Vista Historical Museum.

Bella Vista's American Legion Post 341 voted 32-25 to sell its current building alongside U.S. Highway 71 and elected a full complement of new officers to ensure the post will remain viable during its members-only Monday, June 8, meeting.

The May meeting ended with a decision to close the building and no officers elected, which risked disbanding the post.

Legion member Brad Kennell said the post's financial position is worse than last month, but with this decision it will be able to look for a more affordable building and continue working to serve the community.

This is the first time in a while the legion post has had a complete roster of officers, he said.

"The legion is alive and well, we will sell the building and we will find a place that is more affordable for us," he said. "The legion is not the building, the legion is Post 341 and the veterans associated with it."