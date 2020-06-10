Photo submitted Pastor and Mrs. Richard Jebsen of Bella Vista will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on June 11th. Richard Jebsen and Joyce Speicher were married on June 11,1960 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waterloo, Iowa by Rev.G. E. Melchert. They have four daughters; Jill Nobles Botkin and husband Steve of Oklahoma City, Judy Nuehring and husband Bert of Glen Ellyn, III.,Jane Jebsen of Golden, Colorado, and Janet Bahnsen of Celina, Texas. Included in the family are 15 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and a third great-grandchild on the way. Pastor and Mrs.Jebsen have lived in Bella Vista since November of 1988 and both served on the staff of United Lutheran Church in Bella Vista until their retirement on March 1, 2004.

Photo submitted Pastor and Mrs. Richard Jebsen of Bella Vista will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on June 11. Richard Jebsen and Joyce Speicher were married on June 11, 1960, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waterloo, Iowa, by the Rev. G.E. Melchert. They have four daughters, Jill Nobles Botkin and husband Steve of Oklahoma City, Judy Nuehring and husband Bert of Glen Ellyn, Ill., Jane Jebsen of Golden, Colo., and Janet Bahnsen of Celina, Texas. Included in the family are 15 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and a third great-grandchild on the way. Pastor and Mrs. Jebsen have lived in Bella Vista since November of 1988 and both served on the staff of United Lutheran Church in Bella Vista until their retirement on March 1, 2004.

Staff Report