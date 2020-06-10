GOLF OPERATIONS AND COVID-19 --

Bella Vista golf is following the National Guidelines set by the PGA and NGF.

At this time, golf courses will not be closing due to the virus and will move to have tee-times only, with no shotgun start times moving forward.

Please show up only 30 minutes prior to tee-time.

Golf carts will be issued 20 minutes prior to tee-time when available.

Golf Operations is asking group leaders and members to help manage players outside of the buildings and those wanting to come into the pro shops.

1. Group leaders need to submit player lists to the pro shop for the day of play. The cart tag policy is suspended for now. Please make sure the submitted rosters are up to date. Let the pro shop know all no shows and all AGG.

2. One person per cart unless quarantined together.

3. There will be a screening of customers in and out of the golf shop.

4. Please wait outside until called upon by a staff member.

5. No more than four people in the pro shops at a time.

6. No congregating in social areas before or after play.

7. Discard scorecards in the trash can and place pencils in the sanitation bin upon return of the golf cart to the shed.

8. All fresh food items, as well as all poured beverages, will cease until further notice.

9. Leave flagsticks in the hole. The fewer hands that touch the flag, the better.

10. All ball washers will be removed from the golf course until further notice.

11. Please help by discarding trash at the bathrooms or when you return cart to the cart shed; fewer hands that touch trash is better.

12. All bunker rakes will be removed until further notice. The maintenance staff will rake bunkers once a day. The local rule is in effect, place your ball in the bunker in an undisturbed area, not near the hole. Please use your feet to level the bunker as best as you can.

Golf Operations is disinfecting all public areas to ensure that golf courses can stay open unless told otherwise. Please communicate this with all players in your groups. -- Darryl Muldoon, PGA.

For POA information and updates on covid-19, go to BellaVistaPOA.com.

Social Distancing Practiced

In order to keep everyone safe and fitting tools sanitized, you are required to have an appointment. There is no charge for this event. Space is limited. For more information, please call or email Hillery Sence, 479-855-8133 at [email protected]; Gavin Smith, 479-855-8123 at [email protected]; Alex Sanford, 479-855-8150 at [email protected], or Darryl Muldoon, 479-855-5170 at [email protected]

Vendor-specific fitting experience dates will be held at the Tanyard Creek Practice Center Saturday, June 6, Callaway -- from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Titleist Saturday, June 13, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

GOLF GROUPS --

The Bella Vista Women's Five + Four Hole Golf Association (formerly Women's Five Hole) is accepting members for the 2020 golf season. Founded in 1973, the group welcomes POA members who are relatively new to the game, as well as those who are good, experienced golfers. Most importantly, 5-Hole golf offers it all -- fun, new friends, and exercise.

The group primarily plays at Brittany golf course where golfers have the option to walk or use carts. Play is on Monday with morning tee times April through October. Members score the first five holes of play, after which players can quit or finish out the nine-hole course. No handicaps are used. Print an application on https://sites.google.com/site/bv5wga.

Annual dues are $12. Make checks payable to Women's 5-Hole Golf Association. Mail checks and application forms to Carlotta Harned, 9 Sheneman Drive, Bella Vista, AR 72715.

GOLF TOURNAMENTS --

The golf tournament season in Bella Vista will be getting a late start this year due to the covid-19 pandemic. The Golf Operations office has been busy rescheduling as many events as possible for later in the golfing season and will continue to do so until this situation improves.

Men's APT Tournament -- NWA Charity Classic -- June 22-27 at Country Club Golf Course and Women's APT Tournament -- June 24-25 at Scotsdale Golf Course and June 26-27 at Country Club Golf Course

The Cooper Communities NWA Charity Classic has just gotten bigger -- now, with both the men's and women's tournaments. The APT executive director, Gary DeSerrano, contacted Charlie Teal, Bella Vista Foundation president and Darryl Muldoon, POA director of golf operations, asking if Bella Vista would be willing to add a WAPT event to its tournament. Due to the covid-19 restrictions, the WAPT has had several tournaments canceled. With the great success of past Bella Vista APT tournaments, Bella Vista was asked to step in. More information will be communicated soon about this unique opportunity. The Pro-Am Tournament will be even more exciting because the APT will have a men's and women's professionals join each 3-person amateur Pro-Am Team, making "Play with a Pro" more special.

Friends of the Highlands Golf Tournament "Game is On" -- July 4

The 18th Annual "Friends of the Highlands" Golf Tournament game is on. The Friends received word from Golf Operations to proceed with the tournament. A few changes will be required. The catered dinner will now be a "box lunch." At the present time, dinner in the dining room is not allowed due to the large number of people. Friends of the Highlands is awaiting word regarding the allowance of two people per golf cart and if shotgun start will be allowed.

It is expected that door prizes will be limited due to many businesses being closed for months. Entry forms are available in all pro shops. Please include a phone number on the application form so contact can be made to let you know if it will be tee times or a shotgun start.

2020 Schedule -- POA Tournaments and Events

Date^Tournament^Location

July 10^Brittany Par 3 Palooza!^Brittany

July 25^All in the Family^Kingswood

Aug. 1^Folds of Honor^Highland/Brittany

Aug. 15-16^Men's and Senior Men's Club Championship^Country Club

Aug. 22^Alzheimer's Golf Classic^Kingswood

Fall TBD -- Rescheduled^Shot in the Dark!^Highlands

Sept. 12^Prostate Cancer^Country Club/Kingswood

Sept. 19^Mission Impossible: The Superintendent's Revenge^Dogwood

Oct. 10^Rally in Pink^Country Club/Kingswood

Nov. 11^Veteran's Day ^Country Club/Kingswood

Community Tournaments --

Date^Tournament Location

July 4^Friends of Highlands^Highlands

Sept. 7^Friends of Dogwood/Brittany^Dogwood/Brittany

All Pro Tournament --

Date^Tournament^Location

June 22-27 (June 28 Rainout Day)^Men's NWA Classic/APT^Country Club

June 24-27 (June 28 Rainout Day)^Women's NWA Classic/APT^Scotsdale/Country Club

Charity Tournaments --

Date^Tournament^Location

July 5^Courtesy Van^Kingswood

July 18^Bentonville FOP^Country Club

July 18^Animal Shelter^Kingswood

July 25^Knights of Columbus^Dogwood

Aug. 29^American Legion^Kingswood

Sept. 5^Gravette^High School^Highlands