Weather History by Staff Report | Today at 5:00 a.m.

Monday, May 25

Hi: 78 Lo: 64

Precip: 1.33 inches

Tuesday, May 26

Hi: 71 Lo: 64

Precip: 0.2 inches

Wednesday, May 27

Hi: 71 Lo: 58

Precip: 0.54 inches

Thursday, May 28

Hi: 73 Lo: 56

Precip: 0.03 inches

Friday, May 29

Hi: 78 Lo: 58

Precip: none

Saturday, May 30

Hi: 81 Lo: 51

Precip: none

Sunday, May 31

Hi: 82 Lo: 59

Precip: none

PRECIPITATION

To date in 2020: 27.38 inches

Community on 06/03/2020

