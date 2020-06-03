Monday, May 25
Hi: 78 Lo: 64
Precip: 1.33 inches
Tuesday, May 26
Hi: 71 Lo: 64
Precip: 0.2 inches
Wednesday, May 27
Hi: 71 Lo: 58
Precip: 0.54 inches
Thursday, May 28
Hi: 73 Lo: 56
Precip: 0.03 inches
Friday, May 29
Hi: 78 Lo: 58
Precip: none
Saturday, May 30
Hi: 81 Lo: 51
Precip: none
Sunday, May 31
Hi: 82 Lo: 59
Precip: none
PRECIPITATION
To date in 2020: 27.38 inches
www.weather.comCommunity on 06/03/2020
Print Headline: Weather History
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.