My name is Joal Miller and I'm the Bella Vista Garden Club's plant sale chairman. Our garden club is so very fortunate to have a "home for our plants" at the Village Waste Water Management site. The people who work there are wonderful to us and I recently sent the below letter to Jake Greeling who is the board president of Waste Water Management. I'd like to submit this letter to your publication to offer the residents of Bella Vista the opportunity to know what a great group of people work there. The people who work there help to make our club a success and allow us to give back BV in numerous ways.

Dear Mr. Greeling:

On behalf of the Bella Vista Garden Club, we just want to let you and the rest of the board members know how much we appreciate Frank Knight and his wonderful staff. They are always willing to lend a hand and help us in any way. From putting a fan in the greenhouse we work in (this has probably brought the temperature down by at least 20-plus degrees, which makes working in there more pleasant) to helping us move plants from one greenhouse to another or making one of our sand beds a "shade bed" for our more tender plants and so much more.

Through the generosity of the Waste Water Board and the staff, we are a successful club. We are able to give back to the Bella Vista community in numerous ways and we wouldn't be as successful if it wasn't for Frank and his staff.

Joal Miller

Plant Sale Chairman

Editorial on 06/03/2020