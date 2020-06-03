Bella Vista Men's Nine-Hole Golf Association Results
Berksdale and Kingswood, May 27 -- Best Ball (Twosome)
A-Flight: First -- Ron Weeks and Gerald Swope (33); Second -- Ken Bloese and Bob Bumgardner (33.5); Third -- Jim Edgar and Ken Miller (34)
B-Flight: First -- Dennis Berg and Bob Mierendorf (33); Second -- Jim Smith and Keith Hall (34); Third -- Dan Burmester and Ralph Nimmer (35)
C-Flight: First (3-Way Tie) -- Bob Davis and Blind Draw/John Haynes and Bill Wildman/Jim Wozniak and Blind Draw (31)
D-Flight: First -- Steve Hacker and Blind Draw (31.5); Second (Tie) -- Don Kwiatkowski and Blind Draw/Doug Johnston and Gerald McGuffin (32.2)Sports on 06/03/2020
