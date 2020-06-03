Sign in
Scoreboard by Staff Report | Today at 5:00 a.m.

Bella Vista Men's Nine-Hole Golf Association Results

Berksdale and Kingswood, May 27 -- Best Ball (Twosome)

A-Flight: First -- Ron Weeks and Gerald Swope (33); Second -- Ken Bloese and Bob Bumgardner (33.5); Third -- Jim Edgar and Ken Miller (34)

B-Flight: First -- Dennis Berg and Bob Mierendorf (33); Second -- Jim Smith and Keith Hall (34); Third -- Dan Burmester and Ralph Nimmer (35)

C-Flight: First (3-Way Tie) -- Bob Davis and Blind Draw/John Haynes and Bill Wildman/Jim Wozniak and Blind Draw (31)

D-Flight: First -- Steve Hacker and Blind Draw (31.5); Second (Tie) -- Don Kwiatkowski and Blind Draw/Doug Johnston and Gerald McGuffin (32.2)

