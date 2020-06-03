Bella Vista Community Church

BVCC will resume worship services beginning Saturday, June 6, at 5 p.m. (traditional) and Sunday, June 7, at 9 a.m. (traditional) and 11 a.m. (contemporary). Kids Connect and nursery are not available during the month of June. Please call the church office to announce which service you plan to attend. Limited seating is available due to social distancing guidelines. You may still watch or listen to sermons online during the week.

Unitarian Universalists

Sunday services at UUBC are canceled until further notice. Those who wish may attend worship services of The Unitarian Universalist Church of Fayetteville (UUFF) via Zoom with a link found on uufayetteville.org.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista

Community Blood Center of Missouri will be at PCBV for a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, June 8, in Fellowship Hall. For everyone's protection, church members and other Bella Vista residents must make an appointment in order to donate blood. Masks are required. The need is great as blood donations in our area are down during this time of social distancing. Please call the church office at 479-855-2390 to reserve a time.

All church services and activities are canceled through June 20. During this time of social-distancing, the weekly worship service is being recorded and posted to the website, www.pcbv.org, under the "Worship" tab. Each service will also be shared on the Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista Facebook page on Sunday mornings.

Missions is conducting a food drive for canned goods and staples for Care and Share of Gravette. A container is located in the church office lobby for dropping off food items. The office is open Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Remember, kids are out of school, so kid-friendly food items are in great need. These include juices, fruit snacks, canned fruits, cereals, and other food items that kids can prepare for themselves. Financial donations are also accepted. Please include "GRAVETTE" on the memo line of your check for the specification of donation.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

Bella Vista Lutheran Church is conducting Sunday morning worship service at 8:30 a.m. (traditional worship) and 10:45 a.m. (blended service). Social distancing is practiced at both services. There is no Bible Class or Sunday School at this time.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is now open Fridays from 10 a.m. until noon with a drive-through service only.

Highland Christian Church

View Sunday's service on the website at highlandchristianchurchbv.org or at YouTube and search Highland Christian Church, Bella Vista.

Unity Church of the Ozarks

Sunday services can now be viewed live at 10:30 a.m. on Facebook at UnityChurchoftheOzarks or anytime thereafter. A daily 7 p.m. message on Unity's Facebook page is given by Unity's board president, Larry Owensby, to stay in touch with the church, community and beyond. Talks cover topics from The Daily Word and other guidelines of the Unity Church. For information and prayer requests, phone 479-721-2752 or email [email protected]

Village Bible Church

Village Bible Church does worship together in the south church parking lot Sunday morning at 10:15 a.m. Just turn your car radio to 90.3 FM for the live broadcast. Open your windows and sunroof, sing out loud with the music and follow along in your Bibles with Pastor Mark's message.

There is intercessory prayer via Zoom and Facebook Live (Village Bible Church) on Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m., as well as Sunday Worship at 10:15 a.m. via Zoom, Facebook Live and the church website http://www.villagebibleefc.org.

The Oasis Food Pantry continues its ministry from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. every Wednesday in "drive-through" fashion.

