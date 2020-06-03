I wish I could support our board of directors. I really do.

Just about the time I'm ready to give them a chance, however, they turn around and remove Stephen McKee, the most honest and member-focused director we've had in many years.

Our board of directors has claimed that Mr. McKee broke POA policies. No one believes this, not even the directors themselves.

When director David Brandenburg stood up and yelled at a member to "shut up," he scarcely received a slap on the wrist. When board chair Ruth Hatcher worked with Mr. Judson behind the backs of other directors, she received no penalty whatsoever. Eight POA members filed misconduct complaints against Ms. Hatcher, but the board did nothing.

No, the real reason for Mr. McKee's removal is that he is focused solely on the well-being of the membership. During his election campaign last year, he coined the term "Members First." This commitment to the members earned him a record number of votes.

The board then stole his term and misused it in an attempt to sell the lie that they were also focused on the membership.

When Mr. McKee said "Members First," he meant it. The rest of the board never did. They despised it. Their allegiance lies elsewhere. And that's why they got rid of him, in a miscarriage of justice that rivals anything you've seen on the national news.

Mr. McKee must be reinstated on the board immediately. He's the best director we've had in years. He has proven himself over the past year by making positive changes that benefit the membership.

If you feel the same way, it's imperative that you contact the board and tell them. Don't let this travesty of justice go unchallenged.

Kevin Dooley

Bella Vista

Editorial on 06/03/2020