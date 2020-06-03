Missouri Lotto
Wednesday, May 27
9-23-26-28-36-42
Saturday, May 30
3-5-15-34-39-43
Power Ball
Wednesday, May 27
38-58-59-64-68; PB:21
Saturday, May 30
13-32-41-58-60; PB: 14
MegaMillions
Tuesday, May 26
34-52-58-59-62; MB:4
Friday, May 29
10-13-32-41-51l MB: 3Community on 06/03/2020
