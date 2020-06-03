I recently entered one of our golf clubs to pay my green fees to play golf and was surprised that the person taking my money paused before giving me my change. He stood there looking at me and asked about my hat's logo. There was nothing new about my hat, so he then exclaimed that he knew me from somewhere.

Although I did not recognize him, I supposed that he had seen me playing golf or perhaps from my picture in the Weely Vista newspaper (I was pretty sure it wasn't from my picture being on the "wanted" bulletin in the Post Office). He was perplexed and just stood there holding my money for what seemed a long time. Finally, he gave me my money with the assurance that he indeed had recognized me from somewhere.

That was scary! I didn't know that my picture was out there floating around calling attention to me and what I do or don't do. We parted friends, but it caused me to remember another time several years ago when something similar happened.

I had just finished completing a hospital visit for my church and was heading down the hallway toward the exit when I stopped to greet a friend. As I resumed my trip toward the exit, suddenly someone from one of the rooms yelled at me and called me by name. Not wanting to be unfriendly, I stopped and entered the patient's room to discover there was no one there that I recognized. So, I politely asked how the person knew me. The patient responded by claiming that she recognized my voice. In those days, I was on the radio for about 10 minutes every Sunday morning, and this person whom I had never seen recognized me by my voice.

That also was scary! But then I also remembered the many times the Bible referenced knowing God by His voice and how He knows His followers by name. Isaiah 42:1-2 says, "Fear not, for I have redeemed you; I have called you by name; you are mine." The Good Shepherd also knows my name. I think it's wonderful that God knows me by my name, and it must be an honor to have others also know me by my name. It is even more exciting to realize that we are able to hear the Voice of God and to know that He is the Lord.

So, how are we known today? A few months ago, I had the privilege of preaching in my church, and I noticed that the bulletin referred to me as "Reverend." Now, I am aware that the title of Reverend is one of respect usually affixed to a minister or some other religious person but, frankly, I have never really liked it. It suggests that the person using it is somehow good or at least better than others. Jesus said in Luke 18:18 that there is only one who is good and that is God. Because of this, I have eschewed using reverend as a title most of my life. I may be called pastor, chaplain, minister, doctor (I earned my doctorate), or shepherd; but not reverend. I also answer by the name by parents gave me, or simply, "Hey you."

All of this causes me to wonder how we are perceived by others in this world. Biblically, "Jesus" (Joshua or Jeshua in the Old Testament) means "to save." The word "Christ" is not Jesus' last name; translated it means "Messiah." So how are you known? You know, when people call you by name, they also are calling up all of your history that makes you who you are today. Another word for it might be our "reputation." Does your name bring up good memories or does it carry with it less favorable memories?

After paying my green fees to the man in the golf club, I immediately went to the golf course and committed a "no-no." Of the threesome playing in front of me, one man appeared to be having trouble hitting the golf ball. He then went to his cart and drove off toward the green where his playing partners were waiting. Since my perception was he was gone, I proceeded to hit my best drive of the day, but as the ball left my club, suddenly there was this man again returning to the fairway. I almost hit him.

At the next hole, I immediately went up to him and profusely apologized. I hope he accepted my apology, but I am not sure.

Then, his granddaughter gently took him by the arm and said, "It's okay, grandpa; let's go play some golf."

Guess which one I will remember for a long time. I only hope this nice grandpa doesn't remember me as a mean old golfer who committed a "no-no." How are you remembered?

-- Robert Box is the former chaplain for the Bella Vista Police Department and is currently the Fire Department chaplain. Opinions expressed are those of the author.

Religion on 06/03/2020