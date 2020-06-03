This letter is addressed to the BVPOA board of directors.

On Thursday, May 28, at the BVPOA board of directors' meeting, the civil right of freedom of speech of 23 people, all members of the BVPOA, were violated. This violation was committed by Chairwoman Ruth Hatcher.

In accordance with the three minute POA open meeting presentation rules, properly submitted questions should have been read and addressed by the POA board. To summarily categorize all 23 comments and dismiss them as was done by Ms. Hatcher is a clear example of the lack of transparency by our board.

I know this letter will go exactly nowhere, however, I feel strongly that it needs to go on the record. I would like to request via this email a return email with a copy of the documents to file to make this complaint valid and be treated like the complaints that caused Mr. McKee to be dismissed.

The court of public opinion will not resolve the underlying issues that surround our BVPOA; they will continue until a major implosion occurs.

Thanks and Regards,

Ken Nelson

Bella Vista

Editorial on 06/03/2020