Cards and Games by Staff Report | Today at 5:00 a.m.

Tuesday Cornhole

Winners May 19 were: first, Joyce; second, George; third, Art. Play begins at 2 p.m. every Tuesday at Concordia. Contact Concordia with any questions at 479-657-6976. There is a limit of 10 players at this time.

Friday Gold Return Putting

Winners May 22 were: Game one -- first, Joyce Hansen; second, Marj Shafer; third, Sue McHugh. Game two -- first, Art Hamilton; second, Sam Brehm; third, Chuck Hurl.

Play is at 1:30 p.m. every Friday at Concordia. There is currently a 10-player limit due to covid-19 constraints.

Saturday Bocce Ball

Winners May 23 were: Red Team (2-0) -- Art Hamilton, Marj Shafer, Sam Brehm, Chuck Hurl and Virgie Riedl. Blue Team -- Joyce Hansen, Liz Kimball, Bill Diehlman, Bud Bremmer and Jerry Vnuk.

Bocce Ball continues play, allowing no more than 10 people. Contact Art Hamilton at 479-855-4478 (please let it ring three times) to sign up in order to ensure no more than 10 players. Play starts at 1:30 p.m. every Saturday in the APR room at Concordia. Arrive 15-20 minutes early to sign up on teams. Bocce ball offers great low-impact exercise. No experience is needed and there is no cost to play.

Print Headline: Cards and Games

