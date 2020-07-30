In this April 27, 2020 file photo, Gov. Asa Hutchinson takes off his Arkansas Razorbacks facemark as he arrives for the daily coronavirus briefing at the state Capitol in Little Rock. - Photo by Staton Breidenthal/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP, File
Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials will provide an update on Arkansas' covid-19 response at 1:30 p.m.
The total number of coronavirus cases reported in Arkansas remained at 40,968 Thursday morning, according to a state website. The death toll remained at 434.
Check back to watch the live video.
[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IdTMXDybMD8]
